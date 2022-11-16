Northeast Wisconsin political party leaders respond to Trump's 2024 presidential candidacy announcement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Voters will see a familiar face on the ballot in 2024.

"This is a little unique," associate professor of Political Science at UW-Green Bay David Helpap said. "But at the same time, that uniqueness has really sort of defined the Trump presidency."

We spoke with political party offices around Northeast Wisconsin about Donald Trump's candidacy announcement on Tuesday night.

"I'm not sure that after the 2016 election, the four years post that, I'm shocked by anything that he does," Democratic Party of Outagamie County Chair Emily Tseffos said.

She told us her perspective on what happens on the Republican side.

"Their response to it and their support of any of those candidates is going to determine the direction of their party," Tseffos said. "And for the sake of our communities, I would hope there would be a better option that would actually serve the people of this country."

"His America First agenda was right for America during his presidency," Republican Party of Brown County Chairman James Fitzgerald said. "It's early, but maybe not. There's no question that Donald J. Trump is one of many who are going to announce for the presidency over the next two years."

He believes conservatives will have a choice of candidates.

"My membership is across the entire county, and we're going to have members who are going to be in every one of these camps," Fitzgerald said.

The majority of Wisconsin voted in favor of Trump during the 2016 election, but the state shifted over with a majority vote for Joe Biden in 2020.

"It's not as simple as just running for reelection in consecutive terms," Helpap said. "It's really sort of rebuilding what was there, and also holding off potential challengers."