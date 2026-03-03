Northeast Wisconsin cheese makers compete for world title

MADISON (NBC 26) — Multiple Northeast Wisconsin cheese makers are competing at the 2026 World Championship Cheese Contest beginning Tuesday in Madison.

23 cheese makers from our viewing area will be vying for the title of best cheese in the world, with their products among 3,375 entries across 150 classes of dairy products.

The full list of participating manufacturers from our area is below:

Agropur of Little Chute, Luxemburg, and Weyauwega, Wisconsin



Arla Foods of Kaukauna, Wisconsin



Bel Brands of Little Chute, Wisconsin



BelGioioso Cheese of Denmark, Wisconsin



Cedar Valley Cheese, Inc. of Belgium, Wisconsin



Deer Creek Cheese of Sheboygan, Wisconsin



Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery of New London, Wisconsin



Emmi Roth of Seymour, Wisconsin



Foremost Farms USA of Appleton, Wisconsin



Henning Cheese of Kiel, Wisconsin



Land O’Lakes of Kiel, Wisconsin



Leon’s Cheese of Kewaunee, Wisconsin



Masters Gallery Foods of Oostburg, Wisconsin



Mosaic Meadows – La Clare Creamery of Malone, Wisconsin



Pine River Dairy of Manitowoc, Wisconsin



Pine River Pre-Pack of Newton, Wisconsin



Renard’s Cheese/Rosewood Dairy of Algoma, Wisconsin



Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese of Kewaunee, Wisconsin



Saputo Cheese USA of Black Creek, Wisconsin



Sargento Foods of St. Cloud, Wisconsin



Schreiber Foods of Green Bay, Wisconsin



Weyauwega Cheese of Sheboygan, Wisconsin



Willow Creek Cheese of Berlin, Wisconsin

Preliminary rounds of judging are open for the public Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center in Madison. Samples are available and attendance is free.

The winner will be announced Thursday at 2 p.m. You can stream the announcement on the event's website or Facebook page.