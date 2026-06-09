Northbound I-41 closed at Richmond Street for emergency repairs

Drivers heading north on I-41 in Appleton will need to find another route on Tuesday evening.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says northbound I-41 is closed at WIS 47/Richmond Street (Exit 142) after a traffic incident damaged a barrier wall.

Crews are making emergency repairs, and the closure is expected to affect the evening commute.

Drivers are being directed to exit at Richmond Street, cross WIS 47, and then re-enter northbound I-41. Another option is to take northbound WIS 441 at Exit 134 and reconnect with I-41 farther north.

WisDOT says all work is weather-dependent and plans could change if conditions warrant.

Motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time and watch for changing traffic conditions in the area.