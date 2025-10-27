North Roosevelt Street to close for sewer project in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Drivers in downtown Green Bay will see changes to their commute starting today, as the City’s Department of Public Works and NEW Water begin critical sewer system work.

North Roosevelt Street is closed between Pine Street and Cherry Street as part of the Downtown Interceptors Renewal Project. The closure began Monday, October 27 at 7 a.m. and is expected to last until Monday, November 10 at 7 a.m.

Detour Route

Motorists can follow a posted detour via:

Pine Street

North Clay Street

Cherry Street

Access to homes and businesses in the area will remain open, but drivers should be prepared for delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Why This Project Matters

NEW Water – the brand of the Green Bay Metropolitan Sewerage District – maintains a network of underground pipes that carry wastewater across Northeast Wisconsin.

Some of the system’s largest, deepest pipes in downtown Green Bay date back to the 1930s.

This renewal effort replaces aging infrastructure to protect public health and the environment, ensuring the community can keep everyday systems like plumbing and sanitation running smoothly for decades to come.