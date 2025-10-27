Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

North Roosevelt Street to close for sewer project in downtown Green Bay

Traffic light stop light
Alberto Masnovo / Shutterstock
A closeup of a traffic light.
Traffic light stop light
Posted
and last updated

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Drivers in downtown Green Bay will see changes to their commute starting today, as the City’s Department of Public Works and NEW Water begin critical sewer system work.

North Roosevelt Street is closed between Pine Street and Cherry Street as part of the Downtown Interceptors Renewal Project. The closure began Monday, October 27 at 7 a.m. and is expected to last until Monday, November 10 at 7 a.m.

Detour Route

Motorists can follow a posted detour via:

  • Pine Street
  • North Clay Street
  • Cherry Street

Access to homes and businesses in the area will remain open, but drivers should be prepared for delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Why This Project Matters

NEW Water – the brand of the Green Bay Metropolitan Sewerage District – maintains a network of underground pipes that carry wastewater across Northeast Wisconsin.

Some of the system’s largest, deepest pipes in downtown Green Bay date back to the 1930s.

This renewal effort replaces aging infrastructure to protect public health and the environment, ensuring the community can keep everyday systems like plumbing and sanitation running smoothly for decades to come.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids