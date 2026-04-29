North Fond du Lac man dies after crash near Highway 41

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 79-year-old man from North Fond du Lac has died following a dramatic crash Tuesday morning near W. Scott Street and northbound U.S. Highway 41.

Police say the incident happened at about 9:23 a.m. April 28. The Fond du Lac Police Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash and found the car in the highway median north of Scott Street.

Emergency crews removed the driver from the vehicle and began life-saving measures before transporting him to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the man may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

Authorities say the vehicle was traveling westbound on W. Scott Street when it went through the four-way stop at N. Pioneer Road, left the roadway, and traveled down a hill toward U.S. Highway 41. The car then became airborne over the northbound lanes before coming to rest in the median.

A second vehicle sustained minor damage, but no one else was injured.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.

The Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Fond du Lac Fire Rescue and the Fond du Lac County Highway Department.

The crash remains under investigation.