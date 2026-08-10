North Fond du Lac man arrested after low-speed chase

TOWN OF ELDORADO (NBC 26) — A 33-year-old North Fond du Lac man was arrested early Sunday morning after deputies say he led law enforcement on a low-speed chase through Fond du Lac County.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 3:52 a.m. Sunday when a deputy noticed a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 41 near Sales Road in the Town of Eldorado.

The deputy reported the vehicle was traveling below the posted 70 mph speed limit, weaving between lanes and driving off the road.

Authorities said the deputy activated emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept going.

The driver eventually pulled over on I-41 and stopped briefly before driving away again at approximately 40 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver later exited onto Winnebago Street, where deputies said he failed to stop at the end of the off-ramp before turning eastbound toward the Village of North Fond du Lac.

A deputy then performed a pursuit intervention technique, commonly known as a PIT maneuver, bringing the pursuit to an end near Winnebago Street and North Pioneer Road.

The driver was taken into custody and was the only person in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported. Authorities said both the suspect vehicle and the squad car experienced minor damage during the incident. The pursuit lasted about three miles.

The man is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on a warrant from Winnebago County. He could face a felony charge of fleeing or eluding an officer, suspicion of operating while intoxicated and additional traffic citations.