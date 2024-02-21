Non-profits poised to benefit big from Give BIG Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The seventh annual Give BIG Green Bay fundraiser is set get underway Wednesday at noon, and more non-profits than ever before will be benefiting from the day-long event.

Give BIG Green Bay has raised more than $10 million over the last six years to support different non-profit groups in the community.

Fifty non-profit groups were selected to benefit this year. That's up from the traditional 45 non-profit groups in the past.

This 24-hour online giving event is designed to provide a simple way for our community to contribute to local charities.

Give BIG Green Bay makes it easy to learn more about the work of participating nonprofits and donate, at any level, to support their work.

You can scan this QR Code to donate directly, or you can visit the Give BIG Green Bay website to make a contribution.