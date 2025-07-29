Non-profit groups highlight mission during Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers fans got the chance to see players in pads this week while also learning about the different non-profit groups that make Green Bay such a great place to live.

The Gathering Place leaders had the opportunity to share more about their mission and what kind of an impact they make.

Twenty different non-profit groups were selected to share what they do before Packers Training Camp at Ray Nitschke Field as part of the Non-profit of the Day Program.

Today's group included The Gathering Place—a non-profit dedicated to helping those affected by addiction.

Trina Marquez is the Executive Director of The Gathering Place, and she says it's a great opportunity to connect with neighbors while also supporting their favorite football team.

"Awesome! You know, we love the Packers, and it's great that they selected us to be here and promote The Gathering Place, mental health and substance use recovery," Marquez said.

The Non-profit of the Day Program is in its third year.

Forty non-profit groups submitted their applications to be part of the program this year, but only 20 were selected.

Organizers say it's all part of the Green Bay Packers Give Back Program, which has exceeded more than $13 million in charitable impact.

The 2025 schedule includes:

• Wednesday, July 23: Aspiro and myTEAM TRIUMPH

• Thursday, July 24: The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay and St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay

• Friday, July 25: Foundations Health & Wholeness and Girls Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes

• Monday, July 28: Volunteer Center of Brown County and Foster the Village Inc.

• Wednesday, July 29: The Gathering Place

• Thursday, July 31: Friends of Pals, Youth and Families and Brown County Youth Action Board

• Friday, Aug. 1: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin

• Wednesday, Aug. 6: H.O.O.A.H. WI and Heritage Hill State Historical Park

• Thursday, Aug. 7: Altrusa Hospitality House and GRIT 920

• Tuesday, Aug. 19: American Red Cross

• Thursday, Aug. 21: CASA of Brown County, Golden House Inc. and Center for Suicide Awareness