No threat to the public in Grand Chute active situation, police say

UPDATE: Officers are now leaving the scene of an active situation on W. Harvest Drive in Grand Chute, according to our crew on scene.

A section of N. Perkins Street remains closed off.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: There is heavy police presence on W. Harvest Drive and N. Perkins Street in Grand Chute for an active situation. Police say there is no threat to the public as this is an isolated incident.

According to officers on scene, officials were called for a welfare check. More units responded as a precautionary measure.

A portion of N. Perkins Street is closed off and officials don't know when it will reopen as of 2 p.m.

NBC 26's Noah Cornelius is on the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.