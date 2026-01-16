People and pets escape Fond du Lac house fire

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Everyone and several pets are safe after a late-night fire destroyed a garage and heavily damaged a Fond du Lac home just before midnight Wednesday.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to the 300 block of Star Street at 11:47 p.m. on January 15 for reports of an attached garage on fire. Crews found flames in the garage and in the attic space above. Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze within about 15 minutes, preventing it from spreading to other structures.

Investigators say the fire may have started near a wood burner in the garage. There was significant damage to the home, especially in the attic above the garage, and has been deemed uninhabitable. The Red Cross is helping the people affected by the fire.

No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters. Alliant Energy was called to shut off utilities at the scene, and Fond du Lac police assisted with traffic control.

Smoke detectors were installed in the home, but none were working at the time of the fire. Fire officials are reminding residents to regularly test smoke alarms and replace batteries — especially during Daylight Saving Time changes — and to install detectors on every level of their home and in all bedrooms.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.