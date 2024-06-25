No one hurt after tornado damages Oconto County campground

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. — A man was inside his camper early Tuesday at Krueger's Campground in western Oconto County as a tornado moved through the area.

An EF-1 tornado moved through part of western Oconto County, including a campground, according to the National Weather Service

Several campers were tipped over and trees came down at Krueger's Campground on Berry Lake

No one was hurt

"Probably about 1 o'clock [a.m.], the camper just started shaking for about 10 minutes," said Duane Marquardt, who was in his camper as the tornado moved through.

The National Weather Service said the tornado that went through the area was an EF-1.

When his camper was shaking, Marquardt was thinking, "'There ain't much I can do,' I said, 'The good Lord will take care of me.'"

"And he did," Marquardt said.

Before he went back to sleep, he heard a crash.

He learned in the morning that a big tree came down, but it was smaller branches that hit his camper.

"We're just grateful that nobody got hurt," Marquardt said.

Several campers tipped over at the campground during the storm.

"We were very fortunate that there was no one in the campers that tipped over," said Kathy Krueger, one of the owners of the campground.

Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban said the Berry Lake area including the campground got the worst of the storm damage in Oconto County and he said that, fortunately, no one was hurt.