Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

No one hurt after sailboat capsizes in Bay of Green Bay

Water Surface
Storyblocks Enterprise
Water Surface of the North Sea
Water Surface
Posted
and last updated

No one was hurt after a sailboat capsized Sunday in the Bay of Green Bay.

Crews got the call Sunday afternoon just after 1:30 p.m. of a capsized sailboat in the Bay of Green Bay, with at least three people in the water wearing life jackets, and one dog also in the water, according to the Oconto Fire & Rescue Department.

The person who called in for help said the boat was a quarter-mile north of Harbor Road boat launch, authorities said.

A fishing boat arrived and the people were able to get out of the water. Rescue crews reached the boat and no one reported injuries.

The sailboat was brought back upright and closer to shore.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
paris-olympics-480x360.png

Get up-to-date Team USA Olympics coverage here