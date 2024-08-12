No one hurt after sailboat capsizes in Bay of Green Bay

No one was hurt after a sailboat capsized Sunday in the Bay of Green Bay.

Crews got the call Sunday afternoon just after 1:30 p.m. of a capsized sailboat in the Bay of Green Bay, with at least three people in the water wearing life jackets, and one dog also in the water, according to the Oconto Fire & Rescue Department.

The person who called in for help said the boat was a quarter-mile north of Harbor Road boat launch, authorities said.

A fishing boat arrived and the people were able to get out of the water. Rescue crews reached the boat and no one reported injuries.

The sailboat was brought back upright and closer to shore.