No one hurt after house explosion in Waupaca County

TOWN OF LIND (NBC 26) — No one was injured after a house exploded Tuesday night in the town of Lind, according to the Weyauwega Area Fire Department.

Firefighters responded just before 10:20 p.m. to a home explosion on County Road EE in Waupaca County.

Although there was no fire in the structure, walls and windows were blown out and the structure was deemed unstable.

At the time of the explosion, four people were asleep inside the home. All four got out safely and no injuries were reported.

Officials believe there was a propane leak that ignited to cause the explosion, but the investigation is ongoing.

