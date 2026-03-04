No injuries reported after machine shed fire in Town of Eden

TOWN OF EDEN (NBC 26) — No one was hurt after a large machine shed caught fire Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Eden.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says its Communications Center received a 911 call on March 3 from a person passing by who spotted smoke coming from a shed at W2972 Highway 45.

Deputies arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from a 20-foot by 60-foot shed. Due to the size of the building and the fire, more crews were called in to help.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames before they spread to a nearby barn and silo.

Officials say the shed and several pieces of machinery inside were heavily damaged. The cause appears to be a malfunctioning wood burner. Investigators do not believe the fire is suspicious, but the investigation remains ongoing.