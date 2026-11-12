No injuries reported after apartment fire on Green Bay's west side

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a multi-unit apartment building on Green Bay's west side.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department said crews from Station 6 arrived to find smoke and flames coming from one apartment.

Firefighters initially attacked the fire from outside through a window before moving inside to finish extinguishing it.

The fire was contained in less than 10 minutes.

According to the department, neighbors were first alerted by the smell of smoke and sounding smoke alarms. The person who called 911 also activated the building's fire alarm while evacuating.

Firefighters searched every unit in the building and woke up and evacuated neighbors who had not yet made it outside.

The resident of the apartment where the fire occurred was at work at the time and will need to find a new place to live.

The American Red Cross and apartment management are helping her.

Her cat escaped unharmed through a window that firefighters opened while battling the fire.

The cause remains under investigation by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office.

The department is reminding people to maintain working smoke alarms and test them monthly.

People living in apartment buildings who discover a fire should activate the building's fire alarm while exiting, then call 911 once safely outside.