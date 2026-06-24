No injuries in Wayside Dairy shed fire

WAYSIDE (NBC 26) — No on was hurt, but investigators are working to learn what caused a shed to catch fire Monday night at Wayside Dairy.

Firefighters responded to Wayside Dairy at 8:18 p.m. for a building fire with visible smoke and flames.

Wayside Volunteer Fire Dept.

Crews say they discovered a steel shed with heavy black smoke and flames escaping through the doors and roof.

Firefighters launched a defensive attack, successfully knocking down the blaze. After extinguishing the fire, crews performed overhaul operations, using farm equipment from Wayside Dairy to help remove materials from the building.

According to officials, the shed was used for drying cow manure for animal bedding.

Wayside Volunteer Fire Dept.

Community Support

The department expressed gratitude to all volunteer firefighters who responded to the call. Special thanks were extended to the Natzke family and Sally B’s for providing food and refreshments to the crews on scene.

Outcome

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation. Wayside Fire cleared the scene at 11:14 p.m.