No injuries in overnight Belle Plaine house fire

BELLE PLAINE (NBC 26) — Everyone is all right, and no pets were harmed after a home caught fire around midnight early Friday morning.

Shawano Area Fire Chief Shawn Borlace says crews were called to the 8000 block of County Road Y early Friday morning for a mobile home that had caught fire.

Chief Borlace says the owner came home, saw the home was on fire, and called 911 for help.

At least 30 firefighters from surrounding agencies were brought in to help douse the flames.

They believe the fire started in the home's back bedroom and started to quickly spread.

Authorities say they're still working to learn how the fire started.

