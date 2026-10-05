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No injuries in Oconto house fire

Orange flames burning
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Orange flames burning
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OCONTO (NBC 26) — No injuries were reported after a home caught on fire in Oconto Sunday night, according to Oconto Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters said they were called at around 10:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Scherer Avenue in the City of Oconto to find a two-story home with heavy flames and smoke showing, with a nearby garage beginning to burn.

All occupants were confirmed to have exited the home before crews worked to knock the fire down with the assistance of other nearby departments.

Firefighters say no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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