No injuries in Fox Crossing assisted living fire

FOX CROSSING (NBC 26) — Everyone is all right after a fire started this morning at an assisted living facility.

Fox Crossing firefighters responded to Bethel Assisted Living on Century Oaks Drive just before 1 AM Tuesday.

An employee says the fire mostly burned the outside of the building, and everyone was safely evacuated.

After firefighters arrived, they were able to quickly douse the flames and keep it from spreading inside.

Residents have returned home, and we're working to learn how much damage was caused and how the fire started.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.