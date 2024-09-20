No injuries in early morning Green Bay house fire

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Everyone is all right, but two people will need to find a new place to live after their home caught fire Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 1600 block of Eastman Avenue on Green Bay's east side at 12:30 AM.

Crews were able to put out the flames in five minutes.

The fire was contained to the garage and attic.

Thankfully, nobody was home, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but the estimated damage is nearly $65,000.

