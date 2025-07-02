Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

No injuries in early morning garage fire

Fire truck
Monkey Business images / Storyblocks
Fire truck
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A garage and its contents are a total loss after catching fire early this morning in Green Bay.

Firefighters were called to 611 Augusta Street at 4:53 a.m. Monday for a report of a garage on fire.

Crews say they were able to attack the fire from the back of the building while protecting nearby properties from catching fire, and they were able to get it under control in nearly 20 minutes.

Two vehicles that were being stored in the garage are considered a total loss.

No one was hurt, but authorities believe the fire caused nearly $80,000 in damage.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids