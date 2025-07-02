No injuries in early morning garage fire

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A garage and its contents are a total loss after catching fire early this morning in Green Bay.

Firefighters were called to 611 Augusta Street at 4:53 a.m. Monday for a report of a garage on fire.

Crews say they were able to attack the fire from the back of the building while protecting nearby properties from catching fire, and they were able to get it under control in nearly 20 minutes.

Two vehicles that were being stored in the garage are considered a total loss.

No one was hurt, but authorities believe the fire caused nearly $80,000 in damage.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.