FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Nobody was hurt, and a fire is out Tuesday morning in Fond du Lac after starting right after midnight.

Firefighters say they responded to a home in the 100 block of Peters Avenue.

They were able to contain the flames within minutes and keep the fire from spreading.

We are working to learn how much damage the fire caused and whether people living in the residence will have to find a new place to live.

