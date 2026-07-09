No injuries after house fire in Ledgeview

LEDGEVIEW (NBC 26) — No injuries were reported in a house fire Thursday afternoon on Stagecoach Road in Ledgeview, authorities said.

Officials said the home was a total loss, but all three occupants were able to get out safely. A power line was also downed.

According to crews at the scene, the large response was due to a lack of hydrants in the area, prompting firefighters to request additional water tenders.

Eight departments responded to the fire because of the limited water access. Crews also used water from a nearby pond. Extreme heat was another factor in the large response, as firefighters needed to rotate out before conditions became unsafe.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.