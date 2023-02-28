No injuries after 4 buses catch fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — No one was hurt after four buses caught fire in Green Bay Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded after 1:00 a.m. to the 1600 block of Dousman Street.

Crews found four buses on fire, and they were able to contain flames before is spread to a nearby building.

According to firefighters, the buses belong to a private company at 1673 Dousman Street called Aspiro.

The fire caused more than $500,000 in damage and investigators are working to learn how it started.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to follow this story.

