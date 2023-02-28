Watch Now
No injuries after 4 buses catch fire in Green Bay

Green Bay firefighters are working to learn why four buses caught fire Tuesday morning. They were able to contain it before it spread to a nearby building.
Eric O'Neil
Posted at 5:18 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 06:47:04-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — No one was hurt after four buses caught fire in Green Bay Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded after 1:00 a.m. to the 1600 block of Dousman Street.

Crews found four buses on fire, and they were able to contain flames before is spread to a nearby building.

According to firefighters, the buses belong to a private company at 1673 Dousman Street called Aspiro.

The fire caused more than $500,000 in damage and investigators are working to learn how it started.

