VILLAGE OF BLACK CREEK (NBC 26) — Deputies are working on an active situation on East Burdick Street in the village of Black Creek on Wednesday morning, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriffs say there is no danger to the public. The situation is near the Black Creek Elementary School, but it does not involve the school, and school staff is aware.

Neighbors are being asked to avoid the area. Deputies say more information will be released once the situation is resolved.