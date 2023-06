GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Mission of Mercy is a partnership between the Wisconsin Dental Association and the Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation.

This two-day, no-cost clinic is for any adult or child who needs to see a dentist.

Dr. Eric Childs is getting involved for the very first time and says they'd like to help serve 900 patients.

This even starts Friday at 5:30 a.m. at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.

No appointments are necessary, and it's on a first-come, first-served basis.