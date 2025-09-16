No children injured after car crashes into school bus in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — No children were injured after a car crashed into a school bus on Tuesday morning in Fond du Lac County, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a school bus just after 7 a.m. of Tuesday on County W, just west of St. Paul Road.

Investigators believe a passenger car heading east struck the rear of the stopped school bus while its warning lights and stop arm were activated. According to deputies, none of the 12 children on the bus were hurt.

The driver of the car, a 56-year-old woman from Malone, suffered minor injuries. The woman reported that direct sunlight may have been a contributing factor in the crash, deputies say.

Deputies say the incident remains under investigation.