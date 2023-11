TOWN OF SCOTT (NBC 26) — No animals or people were hurt after a barn caught fire in Sheboygan County Monday night.

Firefighters responded to a barn fire at W8202 Tower Drive in the Town of Scott after 9:30 p.m.

Authorities say the barn was being used for storage, and the owner was making improvements on it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is considered a total loss.