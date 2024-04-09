No animals or people hurt after barns catch fire in Sheboygan County

TOWN OF SHERMAN (NBC 26) — Two barns and the contents are considered a total loss after catching fire Monday night in Sheboygan County.

Authorities say they were called to a two-story barn fire Monday at 8:09 p.m. to N1841 Silver Creek and Cascade Road in the Town of Sherman.

That's located in the southwest portion of Sheboygan County.

Deputies say they noticed a two-story barn on fire, and the fire was spreading to a connected barn.

The items in the barns were destroyed, and authorities say the buildings are a total loss.

No animals or people were hurt, but they do say farm machinery, lawn care machinery and boats were all destroyed in the fire.