Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

No animals or people hurt after barns catch fire in Sheboygan County

Nobody and no animals were hurt after two barns caught fire Monday night in the Town of Sherman. However, investigators say the buildings and contents are a total loss.
Fire truck
Monkey Business images / Storyblocks
Fire truck
Posted at 8:28 AM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 09:28:36-04

TOWN OF SHERMAN (NBC 26) — Two barns and the contents are considered a total loss after catching fire Monday night in Sheboygan County.

Authorities say they were called to a two-story barn fire Monday at 8:09 p.m. to N1841 Silver Creek and Cascade Road in the Town of Sherman.

That's located in the southwest portion of Sheboygan County.

Deputies say they noticed a two-story barn on fire, and the fire was spreading to a connected barn.

The items in the barns were destroyed, and authorities say the buildings are a total loss.

No animals or people were hurt, but they do say farm machinery, lawn care machinery and boats were all destroyed in the fire.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!