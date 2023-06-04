Nine-year-old victim in Outagamie County semi-tractor crash identified

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — The nine-year-old girl who was the victim of a semi-tractor crash in Outagamie County on Friday afternoon has been identified as Mackenzie Van Eperen of Kimberly, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT said the girl was hit by a bobtail semi-tractor unit on South Washington Street near Combined Locks shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.

The nine-year-old sustained fatal injuries from the crash, according to WisDOT.

The driver has been identified as 59-year-old Brian Du Frane of Kaukauna. According to WisDOT, there was no use of alcohol in the crash and no enforcement action has been taken.

Deputies have said the driver remained on scene and cooperated with authorities.

Security footage and initial witness interviews "... suggest speed was not a factor in this tragic crash," deputies have said.