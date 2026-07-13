Nine people displaced after Ledgeview duplex fire

LEDGEVIEW (NBC 26) — De Pere Fire Rescue says nine people and their pets are safe after an early-morning duplex fire in Ledgeview, though their homes are a total loss.

Crews responded to 2070 River Point Ct. around 1:30 a.m. Monday for a report of heavy fire in the garage. De Pere Fire Chief Brett Jansen says by the time crews arrived, the fire had spread to the neighboring home.

The roof collapsed on both sides of the building, but first responders controlled the blaze within 20 minutes.

Two families are now without a home. The American Red Cross is assisting them during this time, according to the fire chief.

A dog was taken to an animal hospital for evaluation but is in stable condition, Chief Jansen says.

Brown County Fire Investigation Task Force is working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.