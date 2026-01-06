Niko Sila says he will not run for Green Bay School Board, shifts focus to youth mentoring

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Former Green Bay East High School football coach Niko Sila says he will not run for the Green Bay School Board this spring, but he is not ruling out a future run.

In an updated statement sent to NBC 26, Sila says after prayer and conversations with family and close friends, he decided the best way to create meaningful change right now is to focus his efforts on launching a youth mentoring program.

“Originally the plan was to run for board and also work on opening my youth mentoring program,” Sila said. “These conversations led me to realize that in order to have the most impact in our community, and make the most positive change, I would have to focus all my efforts on opening a youth mentoring program.”

Green Bay school board fires Niko Sila after marathon meeting

Sila says running for the school board in the future “isn’t off the table,” but he wants to dedicate himself fully to one project at a time.

The announcement comes after months of controversy surrounding Sila’s termination from the Green Bay Area Public School District. In October, Sila was placed on paid administrative leave just days before East High’s final football game. The district initially called the matter a personnel issue and did not release details, sparking frustration and a strong community response.

More than 1,000 people signed a petition calling for his reinstatement.

In late October, the district presented Sila with a choice to resign with a severance package or face termination. He declined the offer. On Nov. 20, following a nearly five-hour open-door hearing requested by Sila, the school board voted 5–2 to terminate his employment.

Niko Sila disciplinary hearing

District officials cited three policy violations: intentional falsification of attendance records, unauthorized transportation of students in his personal vehicle, and refusal to follow investigatory rules. Some board members argued the violations did not rise to the level of termination.

In his updated statement, Sila says he plans to endorse school board candidates who share his values and priorities.

“I will be endorsing anyone who is running that has the same mindset, heart and mission that aligns with mine,” he said.

The Green Bay Area Public School District has not commented on Sila’s latest announcement.