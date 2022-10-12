Niche releases new rankings for Northeast Wisconsin schools: Where does your school rank?

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Niche, a website that connects students and families with colleges and schools, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings.

Niche said the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide.

According to Niche, its rankings don't just focus on metrics like test scores and academic performance. Niche also includes user input, which includes ratings from current students, alumni, and parents. Niche says it also uses data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more.

Niche's rankings also include schools in Northeast Wisconsin. Among the five best-ranked high schools in Brown County, for example, two were from the De Pere area, with West De Pere High School taking the number one spot on the list. Additionally, the West De Pere School District was listed as the best school district in Brown County.

Using Niche's rankings, here are some of the best schools in Northeast Wisconsin, listed by county. To see more data, click here.

Brown County



West De Pere High School

Foxview Intermediate School

Susie C. Altmayer Elementary School

Outagamie County



Kimberly High School

Mapleview Intermediate School

Janssen Elementary School

Winnebago County



Neenah High School

Winneconne Middle School

Coolidge Elementary School

Calumet County



Brillion High School

Woodland Intermediate School

Woodland Elementary School

Manitowoc County



Lincoln High School

Kiel Middle School

Cleveland Elementary School

Kewaunee County



Algoma High School

Luxemburg-Casco Middle School

Luxemburg-Casco Intermediate School

Door County



Sturgeon Bay High School

Sevastopol Middle School

Gibraltar Elementary School

Oconto County



Goodman High School

Gillett Middle School

Gillett Elementary School

Marinette County



Crivitz High School

Crivitz Middle School

Pembine Elementary School

Sheboygan County



Kohler High School

Oostburg Middle School

Kohler Elementary School

Fond du Lac County



Laconia High School

Oakfield Middle School

Quest Charter School

Shawano County



Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School

Wittenberg Elementary School

Brener Elementary School

Menominee County



(No High School Data available)

Menominee Indian Middle School

Menominee Tribal School

Waupaca County



Waupaca High School

Chain Exploration Center

Waushara County

