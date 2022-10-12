Niche releases new rankings for Northeast Wisconsin schools: Where does your school rank?

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Niche, a website that connects students and families with colleges and schools, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings.
Niche said the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide.
According to Niche, its rankings don't just focus on metrics like test scores and academic performance. Niche also includes user input, which includes ratings from current students, alumni, and parents. Niche says it also uses data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more.
Niche's rankings also include schools in Northeast Wisconsin. Among the five best-ranked high schools in Brown County, for example, two were from the De Pere area, with West De Pere High School taking the number one spot on the list. Additionally, the West De Pere School District was listed as the best school district in Brown County.
Using Niche's rankings, here are some of the best schools in Northeast Wisconsin, listed by county. To see more data, click here.
Brown County
- West De Pere High School
- Foxview Intermediate School
- Susie C. Altmayer Elementary School
Outagamie County
- Kimberly High School
- Mapleview Intermediate School
- Janssen Elementary School
Winnebago County
- Neenah High School
- Winneconne Middle School
- Coolidge Elementary School
Calumet County
- Brillion High School
- Woodland Intermediate School
- Woodland Elementary School
Manitowoc County
- Lincoln High School
- Kiel Middle School
- Cleveland Elementary School
Kewaunee County
- Algoma High School
- Luxemburg-Casco Middle School
- Luxemburg-Casco Intermediate School
Door County
- Sturgeon Bay High School
- Sevastopol Middle School
- Gibraltar Elementary School
Oconto County
- Goodman High School
- Gillett Middle School
- Gillett Elementary School
Marinette County
- Crivitz High School
- Crivitz Middle School
- Pembine Elementary School
Sheboygan County
- Kohler High School
- Oostburg Middle School
- Kohler Elementary School
Fond du Lac County
- Laconia High School
- Oakfield Middle School
- Quest Charter School
Shawano County
- Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School
- Wittenberg Elementary School
- Brener Elementary School
Menominee County
- (No High School Data available)
- Menominee Indian Middle School
- Menominee Tribal School
Waupaca County
- Waupaca High School
- Chain Exploration Center
Waushara County
- Tri-County High School
- Wild Rose High School
- Coloma Elementary School