NFL draft taking shape in Titletown: Stage location plans and Lambeau's role

The 2025 NFL Draft is taking shape, and NBC 26 has insights from the Green Bay Packers and the Village of Ashwaubenon about the NFL's tentative plans for the event. The planned location for the draft is on Oneida Street on the east side of Lambeau Field.

According to Aaron Popkey, the NFL envisions the draft theater being outside the stadium, most likely along Oneida Street on the east side. The stage is expected to face the parking lot with Lambeau Field as the backdrop, positioned at the far northeast corner of the Lambeau Field parking lot.

This area, chosen by the NFL, offers enough outdoor space for a massive influx of fans while showcasing Titletown and Lambeau Field. Joel Gregozeski, the Village Manager of Ashwaubenon, emphasized the openness and expansiveness of the area, which will enhance the fan experience and provide better angles for television coverage. Gregozeski is closely involved with the planning and managing of the draft.

“We understand our areas going to be substantially easier than Detroit. because they are looking at using the Expo Center as as that backstage area. So versus in Detroit, they actually had to construct temporary buildings,” he says.

Gregozeski added the setup in Ashwaubenon is expected to be easier than in Detroit, as they plan to use the Expo Center as the backstage area, avoiding the need for temporary buildings.

This location is no stranger to large sports events. The area is the same location as the 2016 Lambeau Field College Classic, where tens of thousands of fans gathered for the historic Wisconsin vs. LSU game.

Although the stage will be outside the field, Lambeau itself will play a role in the event. The stadium will offer amenities such as food and beverage concessions, and restrooms, and potentially use its video screens where fans can watch the draft.

However, Popkey cautions that, as learned in Detroit this year, all plans are subject to change up until the moment the draft begins.

