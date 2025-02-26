NFL Draft rental Boom: How city and county officials are tracking unlicensed homeowners

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — With just 58 days until the NFL Draft arrives in Green Bay, homeowners are looking to cash in by renting out their properties to visitors. But city and county officials are cracking down, warning that short-term rental permits are required and they’re keeping a close eye on those who try to skip the process.

The City of Green Bay recently sent out warning letters to homeowners reminding them they need to apply for the proper permits before listing their homes as short-term rentals.

“There was kind of the Wild West for a little bit out here,” said Mike Boutott with the City of Green Bay. “What we're trying to do now is regulate it, so everyone's following the same rules.”

There are already hundreds of homes listed for rent in Green Bay, with even more in surrounding areas. Officials say they’re using tracking software to identify unlicensed properties.

“We have computer software that controls the internet,” said Adam Behnke with the Brown County Health Department. “It finds all the properties that are being listed online.”

“Everything in the house is brand new,” said Uriah Giordana, co-owner of Park Place a recently renovated home across from Lambeau Field. “From every drop of paint, every piece of furniture, every window, handrails, everything.”

Uriah Giordana says the process takes time.

“Making sure that you have proper handrails, making sure that your windows aren't cracked, making sure that things are safe,” he explained. “Airbnb is not going to send someone here to look at that or to provide the service of getting it ready for you.”

Right next door, Chris Schultz, the owner of Destination Green Bay LLC, is in the middle of renovations.

“We're improving the living room and the garage right now, and we're updating all of the electrical and adding a new service,” Schultz said.

Both Giordana and Schultz know that following the proper channels comes with a cost. The short-term rental permit in Green Bay costs around $1,000.

“So it's our job to bring it up to code, and that's just part of the investment,” Schultz added.

Officials stress that the permitting process isn’t just about compliance it’s about safety.

“The rules are in place for a reason,” said Giordana. “A good property owner, a property manager, wants to put the safety of their guests first.”

Permits help ensure that properties meet basic safety and health requirements, including smoke detectors, guardrails on stairs, and proper plumbing.

“We just want to make sure that place is what’s actually being advertised, and that it’s safe, healthy, and sanitary for who's coming to use it,” Behnke said.

Fines for Unpermitted Rentals

Homeowners who fail to secure the proper permits face steep penalties, including:

Fines up to $2,500 from Brown County

$75 per day fines from the City of Green Bay.

For more information about filing for a short-term rental permit for the City of Green Bay click here.

For a link to Brown Counties permit click here.

