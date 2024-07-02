NFL Draft: Brown County plans to open campgrounds for 2025 NFL Draft

Brown County plans to open three County campgrounds to be able to host visitors during the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.

As campgrounds get ready for the Independence Day holiday weekend, there's a larger-scale event coming soon to Green Bay: the 2025 NFL Draft.

To help host all the expected visitors, Brown County plans to open three county campgrounds earlier than normal next season: the Reforestation Camp Campground, Bay Shore Park, and the campgrounds at the Brown County Fairgrounds.

Brown County Supervisor Dan Theno supports the plan.

"If we open [the campgrounds] up early, that hopefully will mitigate some of the housing problems," Theno said of the expected influx of visitors.

At the Reforestation Camp Campground near the N.E.W. Zoo, normal tent campsite rates are $22 per night.

A site with full amenities is $40 per night night.

The rates during the NFL Draft aren't yet decided.

"We're [going to] have to look at rate increases to cover the cost of opening the campgrounds up early," Theno said.

But he said campers could still save quite a bit versus the cost of a hotel.

During the NFL Draft from April 24 through April 26 next year, the cheapest hotel room in the local Green Bay area listed on an online travel site as of July 2 is $1,500 per night.

