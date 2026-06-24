Newcap assets head to auction as bankruptcy liquidation moves forward

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Nearly three months after Newcap abruptly closed its doors and later filed for bankruptcy, the nonprofit's assets are now headed to auction.

Titletown Auction Company announced Wednesday that bidding is underway for the contents of Newcap's Shawano location at 504 Lakeland Road.

Items up for bid include tools, clinic equipment and supplies, office furniture, shelter furnishings, and trailers previously used by the organization. According to the auction company, bidding closes July 7, with all lots starting at $2 and selling to the highest bidder.

Newcap closes its doors as lawmakers and clients push for accountability

The auction is the latest development involving the longtime nonprofit, which announced March 31 that it was shutting down because of what leaders described as significant and ongoing financial challenges.

At the time, Newcap officials said the decision came despite cost-saving measures, staff reductions, and efforts to secure alternative funding and partnerships.

The closure came months earlier than some community partners expected.

Hours after Newcap announced it was closing, State Rep. David Steffen called on Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to investigate the organization. In a letter, Steffen cited findings of mismanagement and whistleblower allegations involving fraud and corruption.

A 2024 audit by Milwaukee-based firm Baker Tilly found Newcap was operating with a deficit of more than $2 million.

On April 15, Newcap filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The closure also raised concerns about the future of more than $2 million in federal housing funding awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Local advocates warned Wisconsin could lose the funding after Newcap's closure.

In April, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin announced HUD had agreed to transfer the funding. At the time, advocates said 134 Wisconsin families depended on the assistance.

Organizations, including the Brown County Homeless and Housing Coalition, House of Hope, Golden House, and Wise Women Gathering Place, have since worked to help former Newcap clients connect with services and resources.

The Shawano sale is expected to be the first of several auctions. Titletown Auction Company said additional Newcap locations in Crandon, Marinette, Oconto and Green Bay are expected to be sold in the coming months, although those timelines remain subject to change.