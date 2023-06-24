New Wisconsin Bill requires wedding barns to get Class B liquor license

FREEDOM, Wis. (NBC 26) — A new Wisconsin law is cracking down on the sale of alcohol wedding barns. Now these venues that host six or more events per year, will have to get their Class B liquor license. The license will put guidelines on how venues can buy and sell alcohol.

Jim and Carrie Tryba own the Simply Country Barn in Freedom. They got their license in 2015 and believe the new rule will level the playing field with event centers.

"I'm happy because I think it's a good thing we are monitoring alcohol", Carrie said. "There's a lot of places like banquet halls and other places that have liquor licenses, like us, it's not a fair playing field. Everyone should be treated the same."

The license mandates that events at these venues must have certified bartenders. The Trybas believe this is very important to limit access to alcohol.

"Do we want you to know... our children and younger people having that access to that liquor?" Carrie asked. "You know, it's not something we need in Wisconsin, we're already known as the drinking state".

But not everyone shares their enthusiasm. Ben Ament is the owner of the Brindlewood Barn Venue in Hilbert. He does not think it makes sense for them to have a liquor license. He says they are a private venue and the alcohol is purchased by the party through a vendor, not the venue. He compares it to not needing a food license because the caterers handle the food.

Ament is hoping there is still more to be done with the bill.

"We were not brought to the table at all", Ament says. "We're still hoping to have the opportunity to get this area of the bill amended".

There is no doubt the new bill will change how wedding barns operate. The Tryba's say when they got into the business, in 2015, there were 19 wedding barns in Wisconsin. Now, there are more than 350.

