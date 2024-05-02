New summit aims to improve sustainability and profitability for business owners

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Business owners are desperate for new ways to eliminate waste and improve their bottom line as inflation grips the nation.

Lawrence University in Appleton is hosting a new summit Thursday afternoon to address both.

"This is going to help companies eliminate waste which is going to help their bottom line," said New North President & C.E.O. Barb Lamue.

Lamue says the goal of Thursday's environmental, social and governance summit is to help business owners share money-saving ideas that help northeast Wisconsin's counties reduce its carbon footprint.

"So, the expectation is really to be able to share knowledge and make those connections," Lamue said.

Lamue says New North works with groups like U.S. Venture, Plexis and The Menominee Tribal Enterprises to constantly redevelop ways to save money and the environment.

She says Thursday's summit is a chance for people to share what works and for college students to ask prospective employers about their business models.

"And, we feel a really good way to learn is to hear best practices. So, those companies will have a part in sharing their sustainability journey and really talking about how it is benefited their company from a profitability standpoint, from an environmental standpoint, how they're attracting talent that maybe they wouldn't have gotten before. So, we're excited for them to be able to share their studies," Lamue said.

Lamue says not only are they constantly learning new ways to improve, but they also help guide people to resources they might not know about.

"So, there's a lot of resources out there - federal resources that have already been approved. So, we want to make sure our companies in northeast Wisconsin in our New North region are aware of these and they can take advantage," Lamue said.

Thursday's summit starts at 12:30 p.m. and goes all the way to 5:30 p.m.

If you haven't registered, Lamue says people are still invited to show up and learn more.

That will be at the Somerset Room at Lawrence University.