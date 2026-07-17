New rehabilitation hospital opens in Howard

HOWARD (NBC 26) — Hospital Sisters Health System and Lifepoint Rehabilitation celebrated the grand opening of Hospital Sisters Health System | Rehabilitation Hospital in Howard Thursday.

HSHS and Lifepoint Rehabilitation say the joint-venture hospital will expand regional access to specialized rehabilitation care with 40 private rooms. The facility doubles the capacity of the current inpatient rehabilitation unit at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay and introduces Northeast Wisconsin’s only dedicated, secure inpatient neurological recovery unit.

“Today is the result of a shared vision to elevate rehabilitation care for Northeast Wisconsin,” said Bob Erickson, president and CEO of the HSHS Wisconsin Market. “By opening these doors, we are making it possible for patients to stay close to their families and support systems during their recovery. Being able to provide this level of highly specialized, compassionate care close to home is a meaningful step forward for our community and our Franciscan mission.”

Officials say the facility is equipped with therapy gymnasiums, outdoor courtyards and an “activities of daily living” (ADL) suite designed to help patients practice real-world tasks. Day-to-day operations will be managed by Lifepoint Rehabilitation, an operating division of Lifepoint Health, while clinical care will be provided by nurses and therapists supported by Prevea Health physicians and advanced practice clinicians.

“Our partnership with HSHS is rooted in dedication to advancing patient recovery and we are excited to expand access to rehabilitation care to the Green Bay area and beyond,” said Russ Bailey, president of Lifepoint Rehabilitation. “Every aspect of this new facility was intentionally designed to mimic real-world environments. This dynamic setting empowers our clinical teams to deliver the individualized therapies that ultimately help patients reclaim their independence and return to their lives.”

The new facility is located on South Taylor Street near HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center and will begin serving patients Tuesday, July 21.