New program to collect firefighting foam waste launched in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin DNR and the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) hosted a media briefing Monday at an Appleton fire station to celebrate the launch of the Firefighting Foam Waste Collection and Disposal Program.

The recent budget signed by Governor Evers allocated $1 million for a program to collect and dispose of PFAS-containing firefighting foam waste.

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals used in numerous products, including Class B firefighting foams used to extinguish flammable liquid fires. These chemicals do not break down easily in the environment and can cause negative health impacts on humans.

North Shore Environmental Construction, a Wisconsin-based company, was selected to complete this project. They will be collecting and disposing of at least 25,000 gallons of PFAS-containing firefighting foam waste from fire departments throughout Wisconsin.

Under state law, the use of PFAS-containing firefighting foam is prohibited except during emergency firefighting operations or during testing at a facility with measures in place to prevent the discharge of the foam to the environment and sewer.