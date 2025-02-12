New poll gauges how Americans feel about President Trump's policies

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds substantial majorities support some of President Donald Trump’s early initiatives, while equally substantial majorities oppose others of his policies.
Other highlights:
- Overall opinion is skeptical on tariffs
- Majorities doubt Trump will reduce inflation
- Polarized views by party remain very strong
- Opinion shifts toward increased optimism on the nation’s direction
Please note: Complete Poll results and methodology information can be found online at law.marquette.edu/poll
Here are Trump’s executive orders, among those covered in the poll, garnering favorable support:
- The federal government’s recognizing only two sexes, male and female, is supported by 63% and opposed by 37%.
- Asked about deporting immigrants in the United States illegally, 60% are in favor and 40% are opposed.
- Similarly, 60% favor expanding oil and gas production.
- And 59% favor declaring a national emergency due to migrant crossings at the southern border.
Conversely, here are executive orders with majority unfavorability:
- A majority, 57%, oppose deporting immigrants who have been in the in the United States illegally for a number of years, have jobs, and no criminal record, while 43% favor deportation in this circumstance.
- A larger majority, 65%, oppose Trump’s announcement in his inaugural address that the United States will take back the Panama Canal, while 35% favor this.
- The pardon of all January 6 defendants is opposed by 65% and favored by 34%.
- Renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America is opposed by 71% and favored by 29%.