New poll gauges how Americans feel about President Trump's policies

Trump
Ben Curtis/AP
President Donald Trump holding up a order for clemency for anti-abortion protesters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Washington.
Trump
MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds substantial majorities support some of President Donald Trump’s early initiatives, while equally substantial majorities oppose others of his policies.

Other highlights:

  • Overall opinion is skeptical on tariffs
  • Majorities doubt Trump will reduce inflation
  • Polarized views by party remain very strong
  • Opinion shifts toward increased optimism on the nation’s direction

Please note: Complete Poll results and methodology information can be found online at law.marquette.edu/poll

Here are Trump’s executive orders, among those covered in the poll, garnering favorable support:

  • The federal government’s recognizing only two sexes, male and female, is supported by 63% and opposed by 37%.
  • Asked about deporting immigrants in the United States illegally, 60% are in favor and 40% are opposed.
  • Similarly, 60% favor expanding oil and gas production.
  • And 59% favor declaring a national emergency due to migrant crossings at the southern border.

Conversely, here are executive orders with majority unfavorability:

  • A majority, 57%, oppose deporting immigrants who have been in the in the United States illegally for a number of years, have jobs, and no criminal record, while 43% favor deportation in this circumstance.
  • A larger majority, 65%, oppose Trump’s announcement in his inaugural address that the United States will take back the Panama Canal, while 35% favor this.
  • The pardon of all January 6 defendants is opposed by 65% and favored by 34%.
  • Renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America is opposed by 71% and favored by 29%.
