New poll gauges how Americans feel about President Trump's policies

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds substantial majorities support some of President Donald Trump’s early initiatives, while equally substantial majorities oppose others of his policies.

Other highlights:



Overall opinion is skeptical on tariffs

Majorities doubt Trump will reduce inflation

Polarized views by party remain very strong

Opinion shifts toward increased optimism on the nation’s direction

Please note: Complete Poll results and methodology information can be found online at law.marquette.edu/poll

Here are Trump’s executive orders, among those covered in the poll, garnering favorable support:

The federal government’s recognizing only two sexes, male and female, is supported by 63% and opposed by 37%.

Asked about deporting immigrants in the United States illegally, 60% are in favor and 40% are opposed.

Similarly, 60% favor expanding oil and gas production.

And 59% favor declaring a national emergency due to migrant crossings at the southern border.

Conversely, here are executive orders with majority unfavorability:

