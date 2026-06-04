New open-air shelter opens at Pamperin Park

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Brown County leaders officially opened a new open-air shelter at Pamperin Park this week, offering the community a fresh outdoor space for gatherings, celebrations, and events.

The 5,500-square-foot fenced-in facility includes a spacious covered structure, picnic seating for up to 100 guests, and a maximum capacity of 125.

Amenities include a barbecue grill, ping pong table, rocking chairs, electricity, and garbage/recycling containers — all designed to make events more enjoyable.

Funded through the county’s capital improvement budget, the project cost roughly $300,000 and came in under budget — a rarity, according to Parks Director Matt Kriese.

“To have a project that’s still around $300,000, it’s a significant project for any municipality,” Kriese said. “To have it under budget, we’re pleased. It came in, we met that, and we still have some amenities for the community to enjoy within.”

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach says the shelter aligns with the county’s commitment to creating accessible spaces that foster community connections.

“Accessible outdoor spaces that create opportunities for people to gather and connect help support the vibrant quality of life that makes Brown County a growing community,” Streckenbach said.

The shelter is already accepting reservations. Leaders say it's perfect for graduations, family reunions, birthday parties, company picnics, and other gatherings.

To reserve the space for yourself, you can click here.