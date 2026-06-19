New Neville interim director named

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach has announced the appointment of Mike Reed as the new interim director of the Neville Public Museum.

“Mike’s leadership has been a tremendous benefit to our community for many years,” said Streckenbach. “While the Museum Task Force reviews potential collaborative opportunities and feasibility within 90 days, Mike will provide executive leadership and guidance on a day-to-day basis for the staff during this interim period.”

Reed brings decades of experience in museum and wildlife education to the role. He began his career at Chicago’s Field Museum, later joining the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, where he served for more than 34 years. Starting as Curator of Animals, Reed worked his way up to become Director in 2011. His final role before retirement in August 2019 was as Project Manager for the Dick Resch & Family Nature and Conservation Center.

Reed will officially step into his new position on June 29.