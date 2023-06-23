New murals line the East River Trail

TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW (NBC 26) — Artist Kiba Freeman finished his set of paintings on the East River Trail today. The Town of Ledgeview's beautification committee selected Kiba to paint on the East River Trail as part of the committee’s goal to promote public art in the community.

The Town of Ledgeview has been promoting public art through this initiative since 2021. Along the East River Trail, there are a few more completed murals by other artists.

“I think it’s cool that this town is putting funds towards this beautification project which not only pays artists to work but also adds the extra flair to the area to a space that you wouldn’t normally see artwork,” said Freeman.

Freeman started painting yesterday and finished up this afternoon.

“I often explore the great beyond known as space and cosmic paintings. I enjoy painting them and coming up with these different ideas and compositions that may or may not exist and one of them is really meaningful to me because it includes my daughter as a silhouette,” said Freeman.

He often sticks with the theme of space and incorporates his daughter into every mural he can. Kiba has painted murals all over Wisconsin. If you see a silhouette of a little girl holding a book, there’s a chance it’s Kiba’s work. He does this because he would like literature to open the minds of his kids and others.

He looks forward to his daughter taking a tour of his murals one day but also hopes that everyone that sees his murals can envision their own daughter, niece, or loved one in the silhouette as well.

For more information about Kiba, you can visit his website.