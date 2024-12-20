New members-only fitness club coming to Titletown next April

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The Packers' Titletown district has announced its newest feature: a health club.

The Packers Athletic Club, a members-only fitness club, is scheduled to open in April of 2025.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the Packers Athletic Club to Titletown,” said Packers COO/General Counsel Ed Policy, the team's President/CEO-in waiting. “This facility will continue to elevate Titletown’s offerings and enhance the community’s options for premier fitness experiences. The PAC will join the excellence of the Packers brand with the vibrant, fitness-minded community we’ve built at Titletown. We’re excited to welcome members to enjoy the club in 2025.”

The Packers Athletic Club will be located in Titletown's newest building, east of the U.S. Venture Center and adjacent to Titletown's football field.

It will feature cutting-edge equipment, energizing classes and inspiring recovery areas, along with best-in-class amenities and facilities, according to the Packers.

The new building housing the club will also feature a small cafe named Titletown Daily Grind, offering to-go service of craft coffee, smoothies and snacks to the public.

If you're interested in becoming a member, you can join the PAC waiting list to be the first to know once memberships and tours are available.