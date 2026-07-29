New Marquette poll shows Hong extending lead in Wisconsin's Democratic primary

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — A new Marquette Law School Poll shows state Rep. Francesca Hong has expanded her lead in Wisconsin's Democratic primary for governor less than two weeks before Election Day.

The poll found Hong with 38% support among likely Democratic primary voters. Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is second with 16%, followed by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley at 7%. Former Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan and State Sen. Kelda Roys each received 2%.

The survey also found 34% of voters remain undecided, down from 45% in an earlier Marquette poll conducted earlier this month. Wisconsin's primary election is Aug. 11.

When voters who are leaning toward a candidate are included, Hong's support rises to 46%, compared with 21% for Barnes and 11% for Crowley.

According to the poll, Hong performs best among younger voters and those who describe themselves as very liberal. Barnes and Crowley see stronger support among older voters and those who identify as moderate.

The poll also looked at Gov. Tony Evers' endorsement of Crowley. Sixty-two percent of Democratic primary voters said they had heard about the endorsement, while 36% said it makes them more likely to support Crowley. More than half, 56%, said it does not affect their vote.

The Marquette Law School Poll surveyed 407 registered Wisconsin voters who said they plan to vote, or have already voted, in the Democratic primary. The poll was conducted July 22-27 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 6.6 percentage points.