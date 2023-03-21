New London Police searching for son, father

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — The New London Police Department is searching for a missing father and son who were last seen at 7:30 a.m. on March 20, 2023.

Chason Moore, 12, and his father Jason Moore, 45, were together getting an oil change in Appleton and have not been seen or heard from since.

New London Police Department

Jason has a past history of mental illness.

It is believed they were riding in a black, four-door, 2011 Hyundai Sonata, with license plate ABM6375.

New London Police Department

If contact is made with Chason or Jason, contact the New London Police Department at 920-982-8505.