Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New London Police searching for son, father

Chason (left) Jason (right)
New London Police Department
Chason (left) Jason (right)
Posted at 12:19 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 13:28:19-04

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — The New London Police Department is searching for a missing father and son who were last seen at 7:30 a.m. on March 20, 2023.

Chason Moore, 12, and his father Jason Moore, 45, were together getting an oil change in Appleton and have not been seen or heard from since.

Chason (left) Jason (right)

Jason has a past history of mental illness.

It is believed they were riding in a black, four-door, 2011 Hyundai Sonata, with license plate ABM6375.

2011 Hyundai Sonata

If contact is made with Chason or Jason, contact the New London Police Department at 920-982-8505.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!