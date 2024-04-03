New London Mayor Mark Herter wins reelection

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — Mark Herter will serve another term as mayor of New London, after defeating challenger Tim Roberts.

Herter said he plans to continue the work he’s begun during the past four years.

He said he wants to fix the road with county grants, and develop downtown without raising taxes.

“I've taken that on as a challenge,” Herter said. “And I tried to set ourself up for government grants to fix our streets and maintenance for our streets, instead of just jumping on our local tax dollars.”

On Tuesday, some voters said the snow may have discouraged turnout.

“Unless you're coming home from work like I was, I don't think a whole lot of people are coming in here,” voter Mary Kanaman said.

But other voters say the election is too important to miss.

“With me in my wheelchair, it gets harder to get around,” voter Vanessa Genteman said. “And other people do have issues where they can’t get around… but it shouldn’t be an excuse.”