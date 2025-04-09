New London community rallies behind migrant workers

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — Following announcements from the Trump administration, New London neighbors turned out to show their support for migrant workers who came to the country legally, and they're hoping to stay.

That translates to nearly 900,000 migrants across the country and nearly 100 migrant employees who work at Tyson Foods in New London.

Community members say if they leave, it would create a huge problem for their workforce and local economy.

"It's not just happening in big cities. It's impacting rural America," said New London immigration attorney, Eloisa Deleon.

"It's just devastating for the entire community," New London immigration attorney, Marc Christopher added.

Both attorneys live in New London and say they felt obligated to show their support for migrant workers who legally entered the U.S. under the Biden administration.

However, the Trump administration has decided to start revoking their legal status, giving them 30 days to leave the country.

"The way this is being applied, you can't have it both ways," Deleon said. "It's unfair. It's cruel. It's inhumane, and quite honestly, it's legally questionable."

"People who are landlords are losing their tenants. People who have children in school, their children are losing their classmates. Their children are losing their teammates," Christopher added.

Again, that move could potentially affect nearly 900,000 migrants and their families across the country which translates to about 100 Haitian migrants who work at Tyson Foods in New London.

"Now you're going to strip children out of schools, you're going to strip workers out of their jobs, and what's going to happen? In 30 days, they're gone," Deleon said.

Both attorneys argue these people have been legally vetted, and now they're being told to leave at no fault of their own.

"These are wonderful people and wonderful children. Our community should be ever-so grateful to have such a wonderful neighbor being in our community," Deleon said.

"It's encouraging, because I feel like for many of these individuals. We're living in a very dark time, and when you see the community coming together, as I knew they would. It's very positive," Christopher said.

Neighbors say they hope Wednesday's rally shows the community how important migrants are to northeast Wisconsin.

To learn more about Forward New London, you can click here.